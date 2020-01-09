Fayetteville police arrest 3rd suspect following Halloween murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Halloween homicide in Fayetteville, according to a news release from police.
Dequan Derrick Donaldson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on no bond, police said.
Dwight Dewey Bristol was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a Nov. 7 news release. Derrick Bridges was arrested on Nov. 4.
On Oct. 31, police responded to the 500 block of School Street in reference to a shooting. Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 26, was found shot. He died at the scene.
