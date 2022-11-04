FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April.

On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street.

Owens III later died from his injuries on April 25 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Ward was arrested in the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Ward is being held without bond and has a court date today at 2:30 p.m.

CBS 17 previously reported that Ward was wanted for questioning.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Donald Charles Owens III, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. BEAN, at (910) 677-5496 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).