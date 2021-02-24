Fayetteville police arrest man linked to at least 5 break-ins, stolen car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of break-ins in neighborhoods along Morganton Road, the police department announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to an alarm activation along the 200 block of Devane Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They confirmed the residence had been broken into and secured it, but there was no suspect on scene, a news release said.

Then, at 6:45 a.m., officers responded to another alarm at the residence. They apprehended a suspect, 48-year-old Jason Michael Buggy, as he fled the residence with the victim’s property, police said.

Investigators determined the vehicle Buggy had at the time of his arrest was stolen from a residence along the 2700 block of Skye Drive. While investigating that, police were dispatched to another call a block away along the 100 block of Dundee Street for another break-in.

In all, Buggy was linked to at least five break-ins in the area, police said.

Buggy was charged with:

2 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle

3 counts of misdemeanor larceny

3 counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

1 count of felony breaking and entering of a building

1 count of felony larceny

2 counts of felony possession of stolen goods

1 count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

1 count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

2 counts of felony second-degree burglary

1 count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

Fayetteville police also said they’re investigating a possible relation to previous break-in reports in which the suspect targeted elderly residents. Those who live in the area are asked to review their security camera footage. Anyone with information can contact Detective Quillen at 910-303-5703 or Crimestoppers at 91-483-TIPS.