FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania.

Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police arrested Dehmier Harmon.

Officers say he will be served with a fugitive warrant Monday and has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

They say he is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.