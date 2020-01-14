Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for stabbing woman multiple times during robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they suspect of robbing at least three businesses and stabbing a woman multiple times during one of those robberies.

Julius Williams III, 59, of Fayetteville, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder, common law robbery, and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

The charges are connected to business robberies that police say occurred on Jan. 9, 11 and 12 along Morganton Road and Yadkin Road.

During a robbery on Sunday morning at the BP Family Fare gas station on Yadkin Road, a 43-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arm. The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition. She was last listed in stable condition, according to her husband.

Police suspected Williams in the attack and warned residents to be on alert for him. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

A press release Tuesday morning said that Fayetteville police had arrested Williams without incident.

Williams is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $325,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to contact Det. J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department Robbery Unit at (910) 303-7571 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

