Fayetteville police arrest suspect week after man’s murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police arrested a man wanted for murder, according to a news release Friday.

Maurice General, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 14 killing of Linwood Johnson Jr., police said. The murder happened along the 200 block of Cumberland Street.

General was arrested Friday along the 1100 block of Ranaldi Street. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond, the release said.

The arrest was part of a joint effort by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Gang Unit, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Central and Cross Creek Community Empowerment Response Team.

Fayetteville police on Wednesday released information on the vehicle General was last known to have been driving. They added that he was considered armed and dangerous.

No additional information was released.

