Fayetteville police arrest woman associated with armed and dangerous man linked to 20+ thefts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman who is the known associate of an armed and dangerous man who is still at large has been arrested, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Norman Lynn Helton

Police said earlier in the week they’re looking for 35-year-old Norman Lynn Helton. He is wanted on multiple counts related to stealing vehicles in the Fayetteville area, as well as assault with a firearm/deadly weapon on police and fleeing police, according to authorities.

On Friday, police said Helton was last seen in a red 2010 four-door Chevrolet Silverado. They said he’s linked to at least 22 motor vehicle thefts in the Fayetteville area. All but four vehicles have been recovered, police said.

On Saturday, police said officers got a call about a suspicious red Chevrolet pickup truck on private property in the Massey Hill neighborhood.

When officers got to the pickup truck, there were two people inside. Both people ran away and into a wooded area.

Lashante Chantel Fisher

Police arrested Lashante Chantel Fisher, 28. She is a known associate of Helton, police said.

Helton has used a firearm in at least one of the carjackings, Fayetteville police said. They said he has been targeting businesses where customers leave vehicles running and unattended.

Helton is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. The Chevrolet pickup truck has been recovered.

If you see Helton, call 911.