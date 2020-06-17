Fayetteville police ask for help finding 2 attempted child abduction

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help locating two people they believe may have information on an attempted child abduction, a Wednesday news release said.

The attempted abduction was reported to have happened on Sunday at Clark Park along the 600 block of Sherman Drive, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. S. Conrad with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-391-9886 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

