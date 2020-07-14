Fayetteville police ask for help finding 2 people of interest in deadly home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help locating a two people of interest in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend, a news release said Tuesday.

Police believe Brieanna Driffin, 24, and Keanna Driffin, 25, may have information related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Kara Dixon.

On Sunday around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Teal Court to find a man shot dead. Police believe multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and shot Dixon several times. He died at the scene.

Neither person of interest is charged with a crime, police said.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: