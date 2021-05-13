Fayetteville police ask for help finding men who followed car, shot at it for miles

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help finding the men who followed a car, firing shots at it about two weeks ago.

Around 11:10 p.m. on April 27, officers responded to Hedgelawn Way after receiving a report that a car had been hit by gunfire. They learned the incident began along the 4000 block of Republican Road, which is about 3 miles away, a news release said.

The victim drove away to the Hedgelawn Way area. At least four men followed in a 2018-2020 Dodge Challenger and continued to shoot at the victim’s vehicle. Another car and a residence were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Any injuries reported were minor. The incident doesn’t appear to be random, the release said.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle in an April 27, 2021 shots fired investigation in Fayetteville.

Stock image of the suspect vehicle in an April 27, 2021 shots fired investigation in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.