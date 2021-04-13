Fayetteville police ask for help finding suspects after cars, residence shot into

Suspects involved in an April 7 shots fired incident in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for the people who shot into an occupied residence, an occupied vehicle, and two more unoccupied vehicles last week.

Officers responded to the shots fired report on April 7 along the 200 block of Waddell Drive. Investigators determined that the residence and three cars had been hit by gunfire, a news release said.

No injuries were reported.

Fayetteville detectives asked for help identifying the suspects and their vehicles shown in surveillance images. The cars appear to be a black Cadillac ATS and a white Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information can contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.