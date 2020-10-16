Fayetteville police ask for help finding woman who shot at car in McDonald’s parking lot, severely injuring man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for the woman who fired shots into a car that had a child inside. The child’s father was shot in the neck during the incident.

Police said it happened early Sunday morning in the McDonald’s parking lot near South Reilly and Cliffdale roads.

They said the suspect and victim didn’t know each other and it’s likely connected to road rage.

“The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, and when they went to merge over they almost collided,” Arrington said. “A white pick up truck comes in, slows down next to the vehicle, and shoots inside, hitting the victim twice, and then drives away.”

Arrington said the victim was a food delivery driver and was picking up an order from McDonald’s. His injuries were described as life threatening.

The victim’s fiancé and 18-month-old child were also in the car, police said.

“When you fire the bullet, it doesn’t have a name on it, so you can strike anybody (like) an innocent person,” Arrington said. “There were a lot of witnesses, so if anybody that was out there saw this driver and can ID them, it would be great if they come forward.”

