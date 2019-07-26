Fayetteville police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspects

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying a pair of men suspected in a Friday morning bank robbery, according to a news release.

Police responded to the reported robbery around 10:15 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank along the 4900 block of Morganton Road, the release said.

The preliminary investigation noted two suspects. Both were armed and demanded money from the tellers. Police didn’t say how much money they took from the bank.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-1 middle-aged man weighing about 200 pounds. He has dreadlocks and was wearing all gray clothing with sunglasses and a surgical mask, the release said.

Suspect vehicle found abandoned.

The second suspect is about 6-foot. He was wearing dark blue cargo pants, a gray hoodie, and light gray tennis shoes. He was also wearing a surgical mask, police said.

Demitrius Alston

The two were last seen driving an older, dark-colored sedan at the time of the robbery. It was abandoned and has since been recovered at a nearby business, police said.

Detectives said believe 29-year-old Demitrius E. Alston may have information regarding the robbery. They are encouraging Alston to contact them, the release said. Anyone with information on Alston’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Robbery Unit.

The Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers Program is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information may contact Detective R. Southerland at 910-709-1851, or Crimestoppers at 910-709-1851.

