Fayetteville police ask for help with investigation after woman shot several times

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation after a woman was shot several times early Monday morning, a news release said.
Police responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Johnson and Higgins streets. A woman was assaulted at gunpoint then shot several times. She is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries, police said Thursday.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man in his early 30s.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. J. Arrington at 910-580-8798 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
No further information was available.
