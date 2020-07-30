Fayetteville police ask for help with investigation after woman shot several times

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation after a woman was shot several times early Monday morning, a news release said.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Johnson and Higgins streets. A woman was assaulted at gunpoint then shot several times. She is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries, police said Thursday.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man in his early 30s.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. J. Arrington at 910-580-8798 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: