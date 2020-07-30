Fayetteville police ask for help with investigation after woman shot several times

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation after a woman was shot several times early Monday morning, a news release said.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Johnson and Higgins streets. A woman was assaulted at gunpoint then shot several times. She is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries, police said Thursday.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man in his early 30s.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. J. Arrington at 910-580-8798 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar