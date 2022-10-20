FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in reference to a Wednesday shooting near the city’s Veteran’s Affairs that left a Raeford man dead.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police found 29-year-old Shaquille Deconte Bratcher dead in the front-passenger seat of a white Dodge Challenger in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A. Another man was injured.

The car was hit by multiple gunshots, police said.



Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of Raeford Road and Gillis around 11 p.m. and saw the victims’ car to contact Detective R. Vernon (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.