Fayetteville police call out man they say made up Facebook post about police abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police called out a man they say made up a story about police brutality.

It started after the man wrote a public Facebook post Wednesday saying he was pulled over for no reason while he was driving to work.

He then said an officer slammed him to the ground and put his knee into his neck and handcuffed him.

He said officers, including a K-9, searched his vehicle. After finding nothing, the man said he was free to go.

“We have confirmed none of our vehicles and no K-9 vehicle were in that area at all,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins.

In the post — which was shared more than 1,300 times — the man said that he made a complaint with the Fayetteville Police Department Wednesday morning.

Hawkins said his allegations are not true. Hawkins said records show he was never pulled over, and surveillance video showed him walking around outside of the police station, but he never went in to file a complaint.

“The statements that he made in his post did not occur based off of video and facts, and his statement, and his timeline,” Hawkins said. “I want to regain the trust that we did not pull away. We have done nothing that he posted.”

Hawkins said officers took his allegations seriously and went to his home to further investigate.

They are working to pull his cellphone records to try to track down where he was during the time he said he was pulled over.

He told officers it happened near Southern Avenue and East Mountain Drive.

Hawkins said surveillance video from that area does not show anyone being pulled over at that time.

“If it did not happen I can’t say why it was posted,” Hawkins said.

Police said that, in this case, they can’t charge him with anything because the post is part of his free speech.

“We’ve got regular crime occurring investigators doing other things trying to solve crimes,” Hawkins said. “We’ve pulled resources away from true crimes that have occurred to try to address this.”

Police said they spotted online threats against officers after the man’s post, including one about “shooting pigs.”

The man has not commented and has since taken the post down.

