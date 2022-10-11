FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police departments frequently release information to the public, but it’s not often the department quotes itself in them.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins found herself doing both on Tuesday when addressing “a potentially violent suspect [that] fled from police,” according to her own news release.

Hawkins responded to released cellphone video surrounding an investigation that officers had with resident Ja’Lana Dunlap.

“I understand why the cellphone video of a Fayetteville Police Department encounter with Ms. Ja’Lana Dunlap causes concern and the desire of the public to know more. That’s why I am making a request to the Superior Court Judge for the release of body-worn camera footage for this incident,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Hawkins also said, “We will ensure that the investigation already in process is expedited by the Internal Affairs Unit. The Department takes all complaints seriously and carefully investigates them consistently with our policy and process. We are asking for our community’s patience as we complete a thorough review of the situation ensuring accurate and complete information. We know and can share that the responding officers encountered Ms. Dunlap in a vacant lot in a neighborhood approximately a half mile from a scene where a potentially violent suspect fled from police. After it was clear she was not involved, she was released and not charged.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Internal Affairs Unit at (910) 433-1824.