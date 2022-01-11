Fayetteville police chief discusses deadly shooting by off-duty deputy as protests continue for 3rd day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — People protested in Fayetteville for the third day in a row following the weekend shooting death of Jason Walker.

Fayetteville Police said Walker was shot by an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Bingham Drive Saturday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lt. Jeffrey Hash. He was placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

Some protesters are calling for an arrest, something Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins was asked about in an exclusive CBS 17 interview.

“Often individuals are not arrested immediately without, with lack of evidence, so right now evidence is being collected by the State Bureau of Investigation to determine that,” Hawkins said.

Hash called 911, the phone call lasted about four minutes.

“Yes, ma’am it’s an emergency,” Hash said in the call. “I’m on Shenandoah and Bingham Drive. I just had a male jump on my vehicle and break my windshield. I just shot him.”

Hawkins said initial statements from witnesses and physical evidence do not indicate that Hash hit Walker with his vehicle. In the 911 call, Hash said he was driving a red Ford F-150.

Protestors demanded answers outside Monday night’s city council meeting, where the council voted for the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved.

Hawkins said she does not object to the council’s request.

“I believe that the council just like the rest of the community are hurting because of Mr. Walker’s death, and I believe that request is because to ensure as much transparency as possible that can come about,” she said. “I think that’s why the council requested, made that request.”

Hawkins said the FBI is also conducting an “initial assessment” and looking to see if there were any civil rights violations.