FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Fayetteville’s Chief of Police, Gina Hawkins, announced she will be retiring, Fayetteville officer Jeremy Strickland told CBS 17 Friday evening.

Hawkins, 54, who is originally from Columbus, Ohio, is the first woman to serve as the permanent Chief of Police in Fayetteville. She has served in Fayetteville since August 2017.

Gina Hawkins (City of Fayetteville photo)

Her retirement will take effect Jan. 17, 2023.

Finally, Strickland confirmed the search for the new Chief of Police will be run by the City Manager’s Office. If no one is named by the Jan. 17 date, an interim will be named by the City Manager.