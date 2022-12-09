FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning.

The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience.

“Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. I’ve served the Fayetteville community for the past 27 years. I’m originally from Fayetteville,” Assistant Chief Braden said.

“Currently I oversee the specialized service bureau which incipience everything outside of patrol and investigation. But incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Nolette said.

The city manager said a pool of candidates was evaluated and interviewed with finalists participating in an assessment center using law-enforcement professionals from across the nation and local community members to evaluate their ability and aptitude for the role.

Hewett said he wants to name a chief by Christmas break. This comes as current Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire Jan. 17.

“I’m hoping as always to find someone who is willing to invest even further in our community. It’s very gratifying to have two of those people who are already on staff here,” Hewett said.

There will be a public forum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It will allow the media and members of the community to ask questions to the finalists. Questions can be submitted anonymously ahead of the session by clicking here.

Questions can also be submitted in real-time during Tuesday’s forum using this form.