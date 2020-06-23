Fayetteville police chief supports citizen advisory board, wants greater transparency

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said the city is a good model for policing done correctly, but also said the department is always looking to do better.

Hawkins said she supports a citizen advisory board that would allow residents the chance to learn about policies and give their input. She also said she would like a national standard for how law enforcement agencies operate.

“Fayetteville is a premier agency to look at,” Hawkins said, mentioning their international accreditations.

She pointed out the various community policing programs they have throughout the year. The department’s open data portal lets people see crime and citation statistics, as well as police policies.

“We want to be open and transparent and be able to explain what our policies say and why,” Hawkins said.

The chief fielded questions from city council members Monday night regarding the 8 Can’t Wait campaign. It calls for immediate change in police departments around the country when it comes to things like use-of-force policies and de-escalation techniques.

Hawkins said her department has hundreds of policies already in place with the goal of de-escalating situations. But, when it comes to giving verbal warnings before firing shots, she said that can’t be done in every situation.

“When an ambush occurs, when we are going to an active shooter, when we are going to a school to help someone, do you expect us as a society to give someone a warning that we know are killing people? No. So, when feasible, we absolutely are going to do that,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins has been walking alongside Black Lives Matter protesters, listening to their concerns and having conversations with them about what Fayetteville police are getting right and ways they can improve.

“Meeting new people that we didn’t meet before that we are able to empower and educate on how we operate,” Hawkins said.

Regardless of how high tensions rise, Hawkins said her 400-plus officers still have a job to do.

“At any point, we will stand in the gap. Even if you don’t like us, we are still going to lay our lives on the line.” Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins

Hawkins is trying to get a cadet program started. She said it would help with police diversity and training. It would give 18-to-20-year-olds in Fayetteville an opportunity to train and learn about the department before they can actually become an officer at age 21.

FPD is waiting to hear back about a grant it applied for to make it happen.

