FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins believes transparency plays a big role in keeping crime down in her city.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe,” Hawkins said.

She told CBS 17’s Justin Moore she takes people’s safety seriously.

Data from Fayetteville Police Department shows overall crime is trending down by 10 percent.

“We did a lot of community involvement and I think that’s what’s decreasing the crime,” Hawkins said.

But what hasn’t gone down are homicides. In 2021 there were 48 murders in Fayetteville. There were 32 the year before.

Hawkins said most of these shootings are either domestic, robberies or drug-related.

“Where we want the community to help us out is to secure their weapons,” she said.

Illegal guns are a big problem. Fayetteville police took nearly 800 illegal guns off the streets in 2021.

Many were stolen from unlocked cars and homes. The chief said many crimes are committed by repeat offenders.

“So how safe is Fayetteville? It’s more safer this year than it has been any other year,” Hawkins said.

Although it’s better than it was, the chief admits, there is still work to be done.

Hawkins said her door is always open to having conversations with people about public safety. She believes transparency makes all the difference.