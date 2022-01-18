Fayetteville police continue search for gunman who shot Domino’s driver in head

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are still looking for someone who shot a Domino’s Pizza driver in the head last month.

Fayetteville Police on Tuesday said they are seeking help from the public in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road.

They say officers responded to a reported shooting into an occupied vehicle that night. The driver was delivering an order in the area when bullets struck her vehicle.

One of the bullets struck her head, but no serious injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the bullets were fired from a dark sedan.

Anyone with tips or security camera video from the area at that time are asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

People also can contact Crimestoppers online at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.