FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Schools and the Fayetteville Police Department are teaming up to raise awareness about gun violence prevention among other topics.

They are hosting a series of community events that will showcase “The Crux: Educating Kids About Gun Violence 2,” a film by the police addressing critical issues, including sexting, gun violence, peer pressure, and the lasting impact of personal choices.

There will be six events across the county featuring a two-hour interactive session guided by the Educating Kids About Gun Violence (EKG) team.

Trained police officers and detectives will use the EKG curriculum to facilitate discussions on the medical, legal, and emotional consequences of gun possession, and present positive alternatives.

Doors will open for each event at 5:30 p.m. giving the families a chance to connect with agencies and resources. Then the main presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. These events are specifically designed for students in grades 6 through 12 and their families.

Event Dates:

Gray’s Creek High: Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Seventy-First High: Thursday, Nov. 30.

Pine Forest High: Thursday, Feb. 8.

Cape Fear High: Thursday, Feb. 22.

Douglas Byrd High: Thursday, March 7.

Terry Sanford High: Thursday, March 21.

Parents, students, and community members are asked to RSVP by clicking here.