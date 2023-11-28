HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County Schools have teamed up in an effort to prevent youth violence. The police department will be showcasing a film it produced at schools across the county into next spring.

“We want parents, students, we want the community alike, to understand that our young people are facing things that we didn’t necessarily face,” said Njeri Fikes, the community engagement coordinator for the Fayetteville Police Department.

To show some of the things teens and young people face, the department is showcasing “The Crux,” a short film they produced. The first showing was Tuesday night at Gray’s Creek High School in Hope Mills.

The film follows a group of teens who are faced with different challenges and make certain choices that eventually escalate to gun violence.

“We want them to understand that life is going to present them with a series of choices. They’re going to make decisions, they’re going to make good ones, they’re going to make bad ones. At the end of the day, we want to provide a space for them to talk about those things,” Fikes explained.

The movie is the second production of “The Crux” which the department has had a hand in making, updating it to make sure scenarios and other aspects were more realistic and relatable to the younger audience.

After the screening was complete, members of the department talked with the audience, answering any questions and highlighting the choices that were made in the movie that ultimately led to violence.

“We want to be preventive. We don’t want to come after you’ve already done something,” Fikes said.

Fikes hopes this event will spark a conversation between parents and their kids.

“If parents are stressed, due to finances, or just the topsy-turviness of the world, that affects our young people. I think as a parent, as an adult, sometimes we don’t think that our kids soak that up. We have to be mindful of that,” Fikes said.

Fayetteville police and the school district will continue screening the film at these locations on the following dates:

Seventy-First High – Thursday, November 30, 2023

Pine Forest High – Thursday, February 8, 2024

Cape Fear High – Thursday, February 22, 2024

Douglas Byrd High – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Terry Sanford High – Thursday, March 21, 2024

Each event starts at 6 p.m.