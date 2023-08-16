FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who were involved in an Aug. 8 robbery at a Waffle House.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers responded to the Waffle House on Ramsey Street to a report of a robbery. One of the robbers, a female, was seen abandoning the getaway vehicle at the College Lakes Recreation Center.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or who can identify the individuals involved, is asked to contact Detective B. Proudfoot at (910) 703-4618.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous onlinetip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.