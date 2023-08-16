FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a felon who removed the GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1700 block of Winnabow Drive at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a strap-tamper alert on a GPS ankle monitor. The device was assigned to 45-year-old Andre Duron Robinson, who was out on bond on multiple charges.

Officers discovered Robinson had cut and removed the ankle monitor that was installed after he posted his secured bond, police said.

The charges he is facing include trafficking in opium/heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Robinson is about 5 feet 10 and weighs about 175 pounds. Police do not know how he’s traveling or in which direction he’s going.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Electronic Monitoring Unit are actively looking for Robinson.

Anyone who has information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Officer J. Rivera at (910) 705-5955.

Anonymous tips can also be given through Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477 or online at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be left anonymously on the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.