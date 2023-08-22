FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred at a Circle K at the beginning of the month.

On August 3, officers responded to the Circle K on South Reilly Road to reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Once on the scene, officers attempted to locate victims and suspects.

According to police, officers located one victim who had property damage from the shooting, but were unable to locate suspects involved in the incident.

Footage obtained from Circle K shows three individuals who may be involved in the incident.

(Courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the individuals are asked to contact Detective B. Proudfoot at (910)-703-4618 or contact Crime Stoppers at (910)-483-8477.