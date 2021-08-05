Fayetteville police: Driver charged after woman ejected, killed in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged in a crash that killed her passenger Wednesday night in Fayetteville, police said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. along Gillis Hill Road near Adam Jacob Drive. Officers shut down the road as they investigated, a news release said.

The passenger, Yasmin Carde-Grace White, 27, was ejected in the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Destiny Evans, 23, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, no insurance, and fictitious registration plate, Fayetteville police said Thursday.

