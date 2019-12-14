Fayetteville police drop off gifts to families in need

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers were out spreading joy to families in need of holiday gifts on Friday.

“Part of our job is being able to give back to the community,” Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins said. “We feel like this makes a difference for somebody’s life in the holiday season.”

The officers load up and head off to deliver toys, games, food and bikes for six families in need.

First up was Natasha Green. She’s a mom of four with one on the way.

She’s been struggling to make ends meet.

“It would have been a little tough this year me being pregnant and not being able to work,” Green said. “I’m on bed rest so it would have been tough, thank you guys so much.”

The rain didn’t let up, but neither did the Christmas spirit.

“It’s amazing knowing that we can help the people of our community and just whatever they need when they need us,” Officer Elizabeth Meininger said.

“We just wanted to be a blessing to you during the holiday season,” Major Darry Whitaker told mom of three Shayna Leonard.

“I just happened to look out the window while I was cooking and I saw the bus and the police officers and I was like oh my God, they’re here, they’re here, they’re here,” Leonard said. “To be surprised with things like this I’m very appreciative.”

The gifts were donated by local businesses, and officers worked with the Department of Social Services to identify the families to help this year.

