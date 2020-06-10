Fayetteville police ‘evolving and learning’ in wake of George Floyd’s death, chief tells CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s police chief sat down with CBS 17 to reflect on what the last 10 days have been like for her department and community.

“We’ve had some emotional moments internally, externally in the community, ” said Chief Gina Hawkins. “I think my department is impacted. We are evolving and learning, the community as well. But ultimately I really appreciate the change that’s happening because of it.”

A part of that change started with her public reaction to the death of George Floyd and how her department responded to the protests that happened across Fayetteville.

Hawkins quickly denounced the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved with Floyd’s death.

She sent out a memo to Fayetteville officers reminding them about the laws relating to excessive force and their duty to intervene to protect an arrestee from excessive force from a fellow officer.

“It’s a law – you have to intervene, ” Hawkins stressed. “We don’t have a choice, by law we cannot let that happen as a law enforcement officer. We cannot, ” explained the chief.

Chief Gina Hawkins with protesters on June 3, 2020.

When it came to the days of protests, Hawkins joined the demonstrators and walked the streets with community activists.

Officers took a knee in solidarity.

She said it started with a plan well before the first protests. It was a plan that evolved. Hawkins said at some points the plan changed from the hour down to the minute.

“In law enforcement, you are expected to have a plan and a part of that plan is expecting for ‘what ifs’ and when they show up, evaluate it. So, yes we had a plan and yes, it does evolve because you don’t know what elements might change and to be constantly flexible enough to evolve with the plan.”

The National Guard and State Highway Patrol were also brought in but weren’t as visible to the community.

“That uniform ignites something that the crowd doesn’t need right now. They are trying to express what needs to change,” said Hawkins. “We did have extra resources in the city. We did have it, but I also understand our image and how it plays out.”

The next step is moving forward as a community.

“Empowering the community is very huge so they have a voice and power,” said Hawkins.

She also plans to meet with people in the community to continue the conversation about change.