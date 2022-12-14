FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department says a sexual assault cold case has been solved after 15 years.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher James McMillian is accused of a series of rapes and kidnappings that happened in 2007. In August of that year, police said the suspect would offer rides to his victims. They were taken to a secluded location where he sexually assaulted them.

Sexual assault exams were done and while DNA was collected, technology at the time was limited so the case went unsolved.

Those samples were recently submitted for testing using funds from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY2015 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant. That testing identified McMillian as the suspect.

On Nov. 7, detectives charged McMillian with:

Three counts of first-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

First-degree sexual offense

Communication of threats

On Wednesday, McMillian was located and arrested by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

The BJA’s National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has resulted more than 1,000 convictions. Close to 2,000 samples have been linked to serial sexual offender and more than 7,000 have been linked to serial violent offenders, according to the BJA. The program focuses on seven areas including victim and family advocacy, prosecutions, and forensic and crime analysis.

The Fayetteville Police Department was awarded a $363,090 grant in 2015 to test more than 100 previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits. Some of date back as far as 1984. The money also funds a full-time advocate position at Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County.

Another grant for $793,372 was awarded in 2016 to expand that work. A $1 million grant was awarded in 2020 to focus on sexual assault prosecutions.