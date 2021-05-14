Fayetteville Police Foundation creates ‘Field of Blue’ to honor officers during National Police Week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Flags are flying in Fayetteville in honor of National Police Week.

The ‘Field of Blue’ sponsored by the Fayetteville Police Foundation is set up near Village Baptist Church.

Each flag represents a different Fayetteville Police officer or civilian employee; nominated by friends, family and the community.

Photo: Fayetteville Police Department

The flags are in alphabetical order to make it easy to find the name you’re looking for.

Veteran Enrique Murrilo came out to show his respect.

“If I see a police officer, I thank them for their service and hope they have a safe day,” Murrilo said. “That’s what we do as veterans to first responders, we respect them.”

The theme of National Police Week is Respect, Honor and Remember officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.