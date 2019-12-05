Fayetteville Police Foundation hosts 4th annual Back the Blue Night on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Foundation is sponsoring its fourth annual Back the Blue Night Event on Thursday.
The event hopes to raise money for the Chief’s Public Safety Campaign and to unite the Fayetteville community and its officers.
The Back the Blue Night is an opportunity for area restaurants and businesses to demonstrate their commitment to helping the Fayetteville Police Department.
The event goes from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. and participating restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to the Fayetteville Police Foundation.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
McDonald’s – locally owned by Saleeby-Powell and John Parker Bubba’s 33
Re-Store Warehouse Zorba’s
Mission BBQ Zaxby’s – Owen Drive
MiCasita – Tallywood, Grove Street, Hope Mills Freddy’s – Ramsey Street
Luigi’s Mellow Mushroom
Scrub Oaks Old Chicago Pizza
Morgan’s Chophouse Texas Roadhouse
Bright Light Brewing Under Par Golf Club
Hot Diggidy Dog
The Bar-B-Que Hut
Chick-fil-A – Raeford Road/Skibo Road
Wendy’s Restaurants
Chris’ Steakhouse
JK’s Deli
