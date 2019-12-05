Fayetteville Police Foundation hosts 4th annual Back the Blue Night on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Foundation is sponsoring its fourth annual Back the Blue Night Event on Thursday.

The event hopes to raise money for the Chief’s Public Safety Campaign and to unite the Fayetteville community and its officers.

The Back the Blue Night is an opportunity for area restaurants and businesses to demonstrate their commitment to helping the Fayetteville Police Department.

The event goes from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. and participating restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to the Fayetteville Police Foundation.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

McDonald’s – locally owned by Saleeby-Powell and John Parker Bubba’s 33

Re-Store Warehouse Zorba’s

Mission BBQ Zaxby’s – Owen Drive

MiCasita – Tallywood, Grove Street, Hope Mills Freddy’s – Ramsey Street

Luigi’s Mellow Mushroom

Scrub Oaks Old Chicago Pizza

Morgan’s Chophouse Texas Roadhouse

Bright Light Brewing Under Par Golf Club

Hot Diggidy Dog

The Bar-B-Que Hut

Chick-fil-A – Raeford Road/Skibo Road

Wendy’s Restaurants

Chris’ Steakhouse

JK’s Deli

