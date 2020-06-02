Fayetteville police have shut down or limited access to 10 downtown roads Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Ten roads in downtown Fayetteville are either closed or have limited access Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

“The Fayetteville Police Department would like to advise the motoring public of the closed, and limited access roads, in the downtown area. Please be aware and adjust your route accordingly,” police said in a release.

Officials did not say why the roads were closed or why they are limiting access. A large, peaceful protest took place in Fayetteville on Monday evening, but it’s not clear if the road changes are connected in any way to that protest or any future protests.

The following roads are closed, according to Fayetteville police:

Maxwell Road at Russell Street
Donaldson Street at Russell Street
Williams Street at Russell Street
Hillsboro Street at Airborne Museum

The following roads have limited access:

Hay Street at Robeson Street
Green Street at Maiden Lane
Ray Avenue at Russell Street
Franklin Street at Gillespie Street
Hay Street at Bragg Boulevard
Green Street at Bow Street

Police did not say when the roads would be reopened or fully accessible.

