Fayetteville police hoping to ID persons of interest in home invasion that left 2 dead, 1 hurt

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest, as well as a vehicle of interest, that could be connected to a triple shooting that left two dead.

A man and woman were killed and a girl was taken to the hospital after a home invasion on Nov. 12 at a mobile home park in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting report along the 1100-block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just before 3:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a suspect or suspects entered the home and shot the two adults and the girl, a news release said.

Police identified the victims as Tyshauen Tally, 28, and Lunell Lewis, 33.

Tally and Lewis died at the scene. The girl’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.





On Tuesday, police released a short clip of two men walking in the mobile home park and also a clip of a black car – possibly a Ford Fusion – driving past the scene.

Police did not say if there are any other people they’re looking to speak with or if any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

