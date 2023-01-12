FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs.

“Being that this is a military town it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” Officer Ciarra King, Recruiter for Fayetteville Police Department said.

It’s the revolving door that keeps police recruiters Officer King and Sergeant Kendra Faire busy at the Fayetteville Police Department.

“We are just trying to hire the best amount of qualified candidates we can,” Faire said.

It’s the same story at just about every police department in the state. While the Fayetteville Police Department has 30 officer vacancies, Durham Police Department reports 118 and Raleigh Police Department has 115 vacancies.

Cities are giving incentives and even reimbursing moving expenses just to entice officers. At Fayetteville Police Department, the starting salary recently increased. An inexperienced officer could make anywhere from $43,000 to $45,000 a year.

Fayetteville Police Department even changed how they scores written exams during the hiring process. Instead of needing a passing score of 70 for each subject area, a 70 is now only required for the overall score.

“Realistically once you’re on patrol every officer is not good at the same thing,” Sgt Faire said.

Fayetteville’s newly promoted police chief Kem Braden said recruitment and retention are at the top of his list. But with so much opposition to police in some communities, it continues to be a challenge for recruiters.

“I know law enforcement doesn’t exactly have the best reputation out there. But what better way to make a change for you to get into the position and kind of understand the way it works and make that difference,” Officer King said.

Fayetteville Police Department will host a hiring workshop on Saturday at Homewood Suites by Hilton, located at 4028 Legend Avenue. There are four workshop sessions from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Potential candidates will be provided basic information about the police department and the hiring process during the sessions. Recruiters will aid the potential candidates with completing the application online.

“Most people are put out of our hiring process due to filling out the application incorrectly or not providing us with all the documentation we ask for,” Sgt Faire said.

Those who attend are urged to bring driving record from the Department of Motor Vehicles, employment history from the past 10 years, birth certificate, social security card, driver’s license and high school diploma/other degrees.

