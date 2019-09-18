Fayetteville police ID man who died while in custody

Fayetteville police are investigating an in-custody death on Ramsey Street (CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have released the name of a man who died while in custody nearly a week ago.

Joshua Oxendine, 34, died after being detained by officers on Ramsey Street.

On Sept. 12 just after midnight, officers were called to Orange Street in reference to a man going door-to-door and acting strange, police said.

The subject left the area before officers arrived but he was later spotted jumping on the hood of a vehicle on Ramsey Street near Webb Street.

Police said Oxendine became aggressive when officers approached him and he started to beat on the hood of a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Oxendine refused to comply with demands and was taken to the ground and handcuffed, police said.

It was soon after that officers noticed Oxendine was not breathing.

Officers began CPR and EMS were called to the scene but Oxendine later died.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit and members of the SBI are actively investigating this incident.

