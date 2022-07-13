Jada Johnson as seen in a family photo. (Image provided to WNCN by the family)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police identified the two officers involved in the deadly shooting of a woman on July 1.

Officer Zacharius Borom and Sergeant Timothy Rugg are both on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting of Jada Johnson.

The shooting occurred just after 9:40 p.m. along the 2300 block of Colgate Drive, police said.

Officers were called to the home of Rick Iwanski, who is Johnson’s grandfather, in reference to a break-in, police said.

Iwanski said his granddaughter suffered from mental illness and was convinced that her boyfriend was trying to get inside and kill her. He said he explained the situation to officers, but things escalated.

At some point before the Fayetteville officer shot Johnson, she pulled a gun and threatened to commit suicide, police said.

Iwanski said one officer tackled Johnson to the ground and another shot her multiple times in front of him, her grandmother and her 2-year-old daughter.

Fayetteville police said the investigation into the shooting was turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on July 1.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards continues to conduct the internal investigation.