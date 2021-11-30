Fayetteville police ID shopping center parking lot homicide victim as 15-year-old boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim found shot to death in a Fayetteville shopping center parking lot on Monday night was a teen boy, police announced Tuesday morning.

According to Fayetteville police, officers responded to a shooting report along the 500-block of S. Reilly Road around 8 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a male who had been shot in the chest.

Authorities said responding officers attempted life-saving measures but it wasn’t enough and the victim died at the scene.

Police said on Monday night that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

On Tuesday, police said that the victim was a 15-year-old boy. The boy’s next-of-kin has been notified, but police aren’t releasing his identity.

In Tuesday’s news release, police said that there was an additional victim in the shooting. According to officials, homicide detectives were made aware that another person had been taken to Cape Fear Valley hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police spoke with the victim and determined that they were shot at the same location as the teen.

The second victim received non-life threatening injuries and is being interviewed by homicide detectives at this time, police said.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.