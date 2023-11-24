FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department held a press conference on Friday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting on Murchison Road one day earlier.

Police identified the person shot as 49-year-old DeMarcus Brodie of Fayetteville.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Brodie’s vehicle along the 2000 block of Murchison Road, which resulted in a physical altercation, according to Fayetteville police.

During the traffic stop, the officers tried to detain Brodie, who “resisted these efforts and began assaulting officers,” police said.

“Officers attempted de-escalation techniques, including hands-on and less lethal force. As Brodie continued to assault the officers, Officer Hoke discharged his weapon,” a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Brodie was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The officer involved in the altercation, identified as Officer Dillon Hoke, was taken to the hospital and is being treated for injuries that he suffered from the incident, police said. Hoke, who’s been employed by the Fayetteville Police Department since February 2016, is now on administrative leave.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brodie was the only occupant inside the vehicle, and a knife was located on scene, according to police.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has taken over the investigation.

Police say this is an active investigation.