FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) —The Fayetteville Police Department has identified a man found dead in a grassy area near police headquarters.

Police say the man is 30-year-old Issac Bass from New York. He was found along the 500 block of Franklin Street at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday. Bass’ family has been notified.

Police said the circumstances surrounding Bass’ death do not appear to be suspicious.

The area where the man was found is a block from the Fayetteville Police Department Headquarters and near the FAST Transit Station.

Over the weekend, police asked anyone with information regarding Bass’ death to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.