FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department, along with SWAT team members, were in a standoff situation to serve a first-degree murder warrant, officials told CBS 17.

The suspect has been identified as Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle, 28 of Fayetteville.

Police say that Carlisle is wanted for the first-degree murder of Crystal Michelle Lougran that occurred October 11 near Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street.

At approximately 6:14 a.m., law enforcement surrounded a residence in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive near where the suspect had barricaded themselves inside a home.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that the situation prevented residents from entering and leaving the neighborhood.

Shortly after, the Crisis Negotiation Team and Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and began negotiation. After hours of negotiations, police say Carlisle surrendered peacefully with the assistance of his family members on the scene.

A CBS 17 crew witnessed police taking the suspect into custody shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police say Carlisle was apprehended safe and sound without incident.