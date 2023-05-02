FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police said on Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Kienast Drive for a shots fired call.

After arriving, police said they found a man inside of a vehicle parked in front of a residence with a gunshot wound. The man died on scene from his injuries.

Police are withholding the victim’s identification until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.