Fayetteville police investigate shots fired call, find man dead in the road

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Morganton Road near S.Ingleside Drive at 11:13 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area.

Once at the scene, officers found a man lying in the roadway unconscious, officials said. He was declared dead a the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released this time as his next-of-kin has not been notified yet.

Homicide detectives are actively working the case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective R.Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

