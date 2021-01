FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after a man shot more than a week ago died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Fargo Drive on Jan. 13. They found 43-year-old Allan Ray McCormick, of West Virginia, a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Devitt at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.