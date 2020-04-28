Fayetteville police investigating after 29-year-old man found shot at home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot at a home Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a home in the 200-block of B Street around 12:35 a.m. in reference to a shooting, police said.

According to authorities, a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot “when someone shot at the residence.” At the scene, police found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The woman who called 911 told police the suspect(s) left the scene before officers got to the scene.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 758-6700 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

