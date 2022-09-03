FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a death after a body was found on Saturday.

On Saturday at approximately 9 a.m., Fayetteville police officers say they responded to the 7700 block of Raeford Road in reference to a deceased male behind a dumpster.

When officers and EMS arrived, they say they found the body in advanced stages of decomposition.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family are notified, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators say the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.