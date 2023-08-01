FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead body was found near a Circle K.

According to a news release, officers were called to the Circle K on Glensford Drive in Fayetteville at around 9:52 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a report of a deceased male near the business. When officers arrived, they discovered the unidentified body in the wooded area near the car wash part of the Circle K.

Detectives are working to identify the deceased man.

Anyone with information that could help the active investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477 or by visiting www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org and filling out the online tip sheet. Anonymous tips can also be left through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.