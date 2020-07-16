Fayetteville police investigating after gunshot victim dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a gunshot victim who walked into the hospital died Thursday evening, a news release said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 5 p.m. at a parking lot near 700 S. Reilly Road. As they were investigating, the victim walked into Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The victim died at the hospital, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
